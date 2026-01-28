Colorado man sentenced for hate crime, attempted to run over women he believed were lesbians

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to run over two women with his vehicle and then ramming their truck when they tried to flee.

Vitalie Oprea took his parents' vehicle without permission on Feb. 19, 2023, and later spotted the two women at the corner of the intersection of E. Arapahoe Road and South Liverpool Street. Witnesses told authorities that he began yelling at them and making obscene gestures, then made a U-turn into oncoming traffic, heading towards them.

18th District Attorney's Office

The women ran into a nearby grassy area by Grandview High School, and Oprea drove over the curb and across the grass toward them. When the women got inside a Ram pickup truck, Oprea rammed it with his vehicle. He got out of the car and kicked the passenger side of the truck before opening the door and attempting to pull one of the women out.

Oprea ran from the scene, and authorities arrested him later that day in Arvada. While the officer was placing him under arrest, Oprea said, "I drove at the women because I saw them kissing and they were lesbians and I wanted to kill them."

He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation with a violent crime sentence enhancer.

Deputy District Attorney Lauren Agee said, "These women did nothing to provoke this violence. They were targeted, chased, and left fearing for their lives. Our office takes hate-motivated violence extremely seriously, and attacks rooted in hate will be met with accountability and significant consequences."

On Wednesday, the 18th Judicial District announced that Oprea has been sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.