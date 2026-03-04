Colorado man sentenced to 8 years after theft involving shuttle bus and attempted murder charges

A Colorado man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicle theft in a case where he stole a shuttle bus, fled at high speed, and almost ran over multiple people.

Jared Brooks, 30, stole a Clear Creek County Roundabout shuttle bus in Georgetown on Oct. 10, 2025. As law enforcement was searching for him, he drove up to an unrelated crash on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs, but as officers tried to get him to stop, he drove onto the shoulder, crashing into an Idaho Springs police cruiser, forcing officers and road workers to jump out of the way, dramatic video showed.

Officers at that crash scene "saw the stolen bus nearly come to a complete stop at the unrelated crash scene before suddenly accelerating toward emergency personnel," the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said at the time. "The driver then made an abrupt maneuver between a tow truck and a fire truck, entered a closed express lane where CDOT workers and first responders were assisting, and continued accelerating toward them."

A stolen Clear Creek County shuttle bus is seen in bodycam footage squeezing between stopped emergency vehicles at the scene of an unrelated crash on Oct. 10, 2025, near Idaho Springs, Colorado. Idaho Springs Police Department

An arrest warrant was issued over a month later, on Nov. 20, and agencies across the Denver metro area began searching for Brooks, including at multiple addresses associated with him.

That same day, state and local law enforcement officials requested the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Denver the following day, near West 13th Avenue and Osage Street.

Jared Brooks, center, is taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service task force members in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 21, 2025. U.S. Marshals Service

Brooks was taken into custody and was later charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder — extreme indifference to human life, two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and conspiracy to commit aggravated motor vehicle theft.

He was held at the Clear Creek County Jail on a $100,000 bond, where he remained through his plea hearing. He faced the possibility of several decades in jail if convicted on the attempted murder charges.

On Feb. 2, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree motor vehicle theft and the other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Jared Brooks Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Brooks was given credit for 102 days served in jail prior to his sentencing, which will be subtracted from the eight year sentence handed down by Clear Creek County Judge Catherine Cheroutes.

Attorney information for Brooks was not available in public court records.

Court records show he has previous convictions or guilty pleas on charges of possession of a defaced firearm, obstructing a peace officer, driving under restraint, driving with a fictitious license plate, theft, motor vehicle theft, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trespassing, careless driving, speeding, and multiple DUIs.

In total, he has at least 30 criminal or traffic cases spanning the Denver metro area, Clear Creek County, and Park County, going back to 2012.