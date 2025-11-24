Colorado man pleads guilty to illegal use of red, blue lights to avoid traffic; impersonating office charge dismissed

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to illegal use of red and blue lights after Lone Tree police accused him of impersonating a police officer to avoid traffic on Interstate 25.

Terry Pendleton, 59, was arrested in August and on Monday, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, while a felony charge of impersonating a police officer was dismissed by the plea. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail and ordered to pay court fees.

Police said he drove a black 2021 Ford Explorer that he had equipped with police-like lights and siren features. The siren, along with a public address system, was clearly audible from outside the vehicle.

Terry Pendleton Lone Tree Police Department

He was booked into the Douglas County Jail when he was arrested on Aug. 5 and released on a $1,000 cash bond the same day.

A voicemail was left for Pendleton's attorney seeking comment Monday morning.