Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man pleads guilty in DUI crash that ejected child from vehicle in Parker

By Chierstin Susel

/ CBS Colorado

Elbert County man pleads guilty in crash that ejected child from vehicle
Elbert County man pleads guilty in crash that ejected child from vehicle 02:34

A Colorado man pleaded guilty in a Parker DUI crash that occurred on April 10, 2024. His vehicle struck a Hyundai carrying three people, including a 12-year-old child who was ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The child suffered a fractured skull, while his sister had severe spinal injuries, and their mother suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Chambers Road and Main Street in Parker. Diane Lampasona and her children were making a left-hand turn onto Chambers Road.

That's when Chase Lein, 32, of Elbert County, ran a red light and crashed into them, leaving her daughter, Addison, unconscious. Her son, Victor, was ejected from the vehicle.

albert-chase-lein-23rd-judicial-district.jpg
Chase Lein   Douglas County Sheriff's Office

"I, in a panic, just laid over him," Lampasona said. "We prayed and prayed and prayed, and we just waited for our rescuers to come to us."

For Lampasona, it was a miracle that everyone survived.

"I feel like angels were covering us. I don't know how we could have made it out without those protections."

Diane and her children have been on a year-long road to recovery. To this day, it's difficult for her to look back on the accident.

"Honestly, looking back at the photos makes me somewhat sick to my stomach," she said as she shared photos of the accident.

While the injuries they suffered were serious and life-threatening, the hardest part of recovery has been emotional.

"I'll be honest -- as a mom, this knocked me down for quite a while. Mentally, it was just really hard knowing what my kids went through."

dui-mom-5pkg-frame-1024.png
Diane Lampasona talks about the crash that injured both of her children and ejected her son from her vehicle. CBS

For Lampasona, a guilty plea gave her a sense of peace for the man she's already forgiven.

"We're all people, and I know we all make mistakes," she said. "I do forgive him. My want for him is that he gets the help he needs and doesn't do this again and possibly have a different outcome at the end."

She says she's sharing her story to bring more awareness to drunk driving. This will be Lein's second DUI, and he's now facing 20-25 years in prison. His sentencing is set for June 2.

Chierstin Susel
chierstin-susel.jpg

Chierstin Susel is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.