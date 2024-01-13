Colorado man indicted after being accused of sexual assault on Ute Mountain Reservation

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado says a Towaoc man has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from alleged sexual assaults that happened on a reservation.

58-year-old Lyndreth Hemp Wall was reportedly indicted on multiple charges stemming from alleged sexual assaults that happened on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado

Wall reportedly committed "eight counts of sexual abuse and four counts of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country." According to the indictment, it was believed that Wall was engaging in "traditional healing methods" and was seen as a "a prominent figure."

The indictment also says the acts possibly happened between Jan. 4, 1997 and Jan. 3, 2013 involving four female victims.

He made his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Candelaria in Durango and if convicted on any of the counts, Wall could face a life sentence.

The attorney's office says the case was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Anyone with additional information on the case or a victim, is encouraged to contact FBI Denver office at 303-629-7171.