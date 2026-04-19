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Colorado man finds possible pipe bomb while walking his dog

By
Sarah Horbacewicz
Sarah Horbacewicz
Your Reporter
Your Reporter Sarah Horbacewicz specializes in covering stories in Boulder and Broomfield counties. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Sarah Horbacewicz

/ CBS Colorado

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Residents in the Colorado community of Nederland sheltered in place for most of the day after a possible pipe bomb was found by a man walking his dog on Sunday morning.

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Ben Lauderdale

The man says he found the device around 8 a.m. near where Nederland meets Golden on a residential road off Highway 72 and called the authorities.

Just after noon, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place order near Ponderosa Way. Bomb squad technicians deployed a robot to handle the device.

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Lee Zuniss

The sheriff's office said the suspicious device resembles a pipe bomb, and they plan to destroy it off-site.

In an update at 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said the device is now contained in a trailer. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 7 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

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