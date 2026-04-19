Colorado man finds possible pipe bomb while walking his dog

Residents in the Colorado community of Nederland sheltered in place for most of the day after a possible pipe bomb was found by a man walking his dog on Sunday morning.

Ben Lauderdale

The man says he found the device around 8 a.m. near where Nederland meets Golden on a residential road off Highway 72 and called the authorities.

Just after noon, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place order near Ponderosa Way. Bomb squad technicians deployed a robot to handle the device.

Lee Zuniss

The sheriff's office said the suspicious device resembles a pipe bomb, and they plan to destroy it off-site.

In an update at 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said the device is now contained in a trailer. The shelter-in-place order was lifted just after 7 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.