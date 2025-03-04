Colorado man sentenced after pleading guilty to kidnapping 10-year-old girl

A Colorado man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in 2022. Diego Gettler pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to second-degree kidnapping for the attack in Thornton and second-degree assault of a peace officer in an unrelated case.

According to prosecutors, Gettler, 30, was dressed all in black and wearing a mask on the morning of Sept. 23, 2022 when he approached the young victim after she was dropped off at school. Prosecutors said he forcibly grabbed the girl and attempted to restrain her in what appeared to be an attempted abduction.

Police said the child bravely fought back and pulled down the mask Gettler was wearing. That startled him and he ran away. The victim ran to the school doors for help and staff quickly responded.

Surveillance footage from the school and surrounding areas captured the moments before, during and after the attack, according to prosecutors. They said the footage showed Gettler's vehicle, a 2008 Saturn Aura, circling the area before parking nearby. Then he was seen approaching the school, walking toward the girl, and ultimately committing the attack. Prosecutors said the video showed Gettler running away after the victim resisted and stumbling as he ran back to his vehicle.

An investigation by the Thornton Police Department identified Gettler as the suspect after someone who knew him came forward to police.

"The defendant's actions here were truly unspeakable and outrageous," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "We can only imagine the evil intent this man had were he to have fully succeeded in completing his plan. Thankfully, this young girl's courage and quick thinking won the day. Her strength, along with the relentless dedication of law enforcement, helped secure accountability for this defendant's dangerous crime."

Adams County District Court Judge Stephen Howard sentenced Gettler to eight years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. When the crime occurred, Gettler was on bond for four criminal matters in Jefferson and Adams counties.