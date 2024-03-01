Colorado man in custody for sexual exploitation of child in Boulder County

A man was taken into custody on Thursday by authorities in Boulder County after being accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

Paul Beeler, 43, was arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material after an investigation was underway by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children when it received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

A search warrant was executed on Oct. 26 at Beeler's residence in the 1700 block of Eddy Court in Longmont, where multiple electronic devices were seized, according to a press release from Boulder County.

Boulder county also says additional search warrants were served to the Internet Service Provider for the uploaded data where multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.

Beeler is currently in the Boulder County Jail with no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession, a Class 5 felony.