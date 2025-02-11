Colorado man convicted of murder in crash that killed 2 sentenced to life in prison

A Colorado man who police say intentionally caused a four-vehicle crash, killing two people before fleeing the scene in 2023, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

Investigators say Earl Garczynski showed "malice" and "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he caused that crash in Longmont on May 19, 2023. Daniel Wright and James Jacobson were killed in that crash and the driver of another vehicle was seriously injured.

According to witness statements and traffic camera footage at the time, the crash was caused by Garczynski, who was driving a maroon-colored Dodge Ram 1500. Police said at the time that Garczynski stopped to argue with Wright and Jacobson. The two got back on the road, driving "normally," a witness said, but Garczynski chased them at a high rate of speed, swerved around them, brake-checked, and then swiped their car.

Garczynski then did what several witnesses described as a "PIT" maneuver, similar to what police will use to stop cars, causing Wright and Jacobson to crash.

Investigators tracked the truck's owner to Garczynski through footage of its license plate but when they contacted him to question him about the crash, they said he removed the license plate. Police also said Garczynski changed his story about the day's events multiple times.

He was arrested at the time and charged with several crimes related to the crash.

Earl Garczynski Boulder County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, he was found guilty on each of the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference

First-degree assault 1 with extreme indifference

Leaving the scene of an accident

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Vehicular assault

In addition to two sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole, he was given several other sentences to be served both consecutively and concurrently.

"Through his deliberate and ruthless actions, the defendant killed two people and seriously injured a third individual. The result of the defendant's road rage was devastation for the victims' families," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said after the sentencing. "I hope these guilty verdicts bring some measure of justice for the grieving families."