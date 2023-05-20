Pickup driver sought after possible road rage collision kills two

Authorities are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a car late Friday afternoon, sending the car into oncoming traffic and killing the two people inside it.

Witnesses stated the two vehicles were possibly involved in a road-rage incident prior to the fatal collision, according to information gathered by Colorado State Patrol investigators.

The pickup is described as a dark red or maroon 2009 or newer Dodge Ram 1500. It has chrome bumpers on each end and chrome wheels, and should have damage on its right side.

The driver of the pickup is believed to be a heavy set white male in his 50s with a white beard.

Per CSP, the pickup truck hit the left side of a Chevrolet Camaro as the two were travelling southbound on Highway 287 just south of the Larimer-Boulder county line between Berthoud and Longmont. The Camaro spun into oncoming traffic where a northbound Toyota Tundra hit the Camaro's passenger side.

There is no median or physical barrier between the opposing directions of traffic in this section of highway.

Both people inside the Camaro were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Tundra suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Loveland.

The red/maroon pickup truck left the scene of the crash. Anyone with information about the crash that could aid investigators' search for the pickup truck or driver is asked to call CSP dispatch at (303) 239-4501.