Colorado man arrested after planning mass shooting, Summit County Sheriff's Office says

A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday after the Summit County Sheriff's Office said he made plans to carry out a mass shooting.

Deputies received multiple reports of a man threatening to kill himself and others, leading them to a home in unincorporated Breckenridge. The sheriff's office says they confirmed the resident, Nathaniel Zabik, was inside and surrounded the area to keep him from leaving while deputies investigated.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

SCSO says detectives discovered electronic messages sent by Zabik detailing plans and a timeline to carry out a mass shooting in the county. They used the information to establish probable cause for his arrest, and when he attempted to leave, they took him into custody and booked him into the Summit County Detention Facility.

Zabik is facing two counts of inciting destruction of life or property, menacing, and harassment.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said, "We recognized the threat Zabik posed to our community and immediately isolated and contained him. Deputies acted quickly and decisively to ensure there was no risk to public safety."

The sheriff's office said the case is still under investigation.