Colorado man arrested, faces over 20 attempted murder charges for 4 alleged drive-by shootings

An 18-year-old Colorado man is facing almost two dozen charges of attempted first-degree murder after the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says he participated in at least four drive-by shootings in Pueblo West last week. A TV struck by one of the bullets on Thanksgiving may have saved someone's life, as several people were sitting in front of it, officials say.

Alexander Thompson was arrested on Friday and booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond. He faces the following charges:

22 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Possession of a weapon while under the influence

Domestic violence

Officials say there was a firearm in plain view in Thompson's car when he was arrested.

Court records show he has not yet retained or been assigned an attorney.

Alexander Thompson Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the shootings, but isn't being identified due to his age. He was taken to the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs. He faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder (accomplice to the crime)

Criminal attempt

Accessory to a crime

Officials say Thompson admitted to the shootings, saying he admitted to firing the gun while the 16-year-old drove. They went on to say that Thompson said each home was targeted and he had previously had disputes with people at each home.

"I want to praise our deputies for the diligent work they did in investigating each of these incidents and tying them all together," Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said in a statement on Monday. "As a result of some great police work, they quickly identified a suspect and suspect vehicle. An observant deputy saw the suspect vehicle, and he, along with other deputies, was able to swiftly apprehend and take the suspect and his accomplice into custody."

Around 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, deputies responded to a home on Tenderfoot Lane. That shooting is where a bullet allegedly went through a front window and struck the back of a TV that people were watching. The front door of the home had also been struck, according to investigators.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home on Matt Drive for a report of a shooting that likely happened around 7:30 p.m. the previous night. They said on Thanksgiving, they heard what might have been gunshots, but didn't think much of it, until the following morning, when they went outside and saw a car in the driveway, and the garage door had been struck by bullets.

Later that afternoon, around 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Beshoar Drive after residents said their home had just been shot. The side of the house and a window were struck, according to investigators, and they were able to get a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

A Pueblo County sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot of a McDonald's and several deputies arrested Thompson inside without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Thompson also allegedly confessed to involvement in a separate shooting in the city of Pueblo, which the Pueblo Police Department is investigating. There were no details about that alleged shooting, no court records related to it existed as of Monday evening, and a spokesperson for the department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are very thankful that nobody was injured in any of the incidents as there were families in the homes when this individual, with no regard for life, recklessly shot at these houses," Lucero said. "I want the community to know that we will continue to investigate these incidents and ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

The sheriff's office said additional charges could be forthcoming. He's due in court for his first appearance on Dec. 11.