Colorado man arrested after allegedly punching ski instructor multiple times in Steamboat Springs

A Colorado man has been arrested and now faces several charges related to an alleged assault where he's accused of punching a ski instructor in the head multiple times earlier this month.

Kaiden Bogda, 21, of Steamboat Springs, is accused of punching the instructor several times over a confrontation about where the instructor was teaching people to ski. He was arrested on Monday, the City of Steamboat Springs said on Tuesday.

The alleged assault occurred on Jan. 4 at the Steamboat resort. The coach, who has not been publicly identified, told authorities he was assaulted by a skier as he was coaching. Bogda reportedly had an issue with where the coach was standing "in relation to a terrain feature," the city said.

Kaiden Bogda is seen in a handout photo from the Steamboat Springs Police Department after he allegedly assaulted a ski coach in Steamboat Springs on Jan. 4, 2025. Steamboat Springs Police Department

Bogda is accused of subsequently following the coach down a ski trail, grabbing him, and punching him multiple times.

Steamboat Springs police put a photo of the suspect on social media, and about 10 days later, they were able to identify and find him.

Steamboat Springs Police Sgt. Evan Noble said at the time that the suspect's actions were "unacceptable and dangerous behavior in an area many kids and families frequently enjoy."

Kaiden Bogda is seen in a booking image at the Routt County Jail on Jan. 14, 2025. Routt County Sheriff's Office

Investigators are recommending charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment -- both misdemeanors -- against Bogda. He also faces a park violation of failure to remain at the scene of a ski-related crash, part of Colorado's Ski Safety Act of 2006.

Bogda had his first court appearance Tuesday morning and is due back in court later on Tuesday afternoon.