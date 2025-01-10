Search ongoing in Colorado for skier who allegedly repeatedly punched Steamboat skiing coach

Police in Steamboat Springs are asking for help identifying a man who is suspected in the assault of a Colorado ski coach. It happened at Steamboat Ski Resort earlier this month and police released a photo of the suspect.

This image shows the suspect in the alleged Jan. 4 assault Steamboat Springs Police

The coach works for the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. He told police that on Jan. 4 a skier started yelling at him while he was in the middle of coaching young athletes. Police said it was "because of where he was ... in relation to a terrain feature."

The coach says he tried to calm the skier down and he even left the area with his group. But the skier followed him down a trail and when he caught up with him he grabbed him and punched him repeatedly in the head. At least one student saw it happen, according to investigators. Police described the injuries the victim sustained as "possibly serious" but didn't get more specific in a news release about the victim's condition than that.

Sgt. Evan Noble with the police department said in a prepared statement that the suspect's actions were "unacceptable and dangerous behavior in an area many kids and families frequently enjoy."

Police have gotten multiple tips in the case so far. Anyone who has information that they think might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the following officer: Detective Michael Buccino at 970-879-4344 or 970-879-1144.