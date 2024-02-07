Watch CBS News
Colorado man arrested, accused of shooting, killing dog in "revenge" plot

A man in Colorado Springs has been arrested and accused of shooting and killing another dog in what investigators are calling a "revenge" plot. Ryan Longo was arrested on charges of cruelty to animals. 

Police in Colorado Springs were called to the Pine Bluff Apartments about 8:40 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a dog, named Zoey, had been shot multiple times. 

ryan-longo-mug.jpg
Ryan Longo Colorado Springs Police

During the investigation, officers learned that Zoey had gotten in a fight with another dog several weeks prior. That's when investigators said Longo plotted revenge and then on Monday night shot the dog multiple times. Zoey did not survive. 

Longo was arrested at his home and remained in custody as of Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16. 

