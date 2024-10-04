Colorado man arrested, accused of sexual assault, providing drugs to minor

A man in Colorado's high country has been arrested, and accused of sexual assault and providing drugs to a minor. Summit County detectives arrested Jason Brown following a three-month investigation into multiple sexual assaults that occurred in 2022 and 2023.

Detectives began their investigation in July about a possible sexual assault between Brown, 41 years old at the time and the victim, a juvenile.

Jason Brown Summit County

According to investigators, Brown met the victim at a bus stop in Silverthorne. Over the next year, he cultivated a relationship with the victim, by spending time and making more than 1,000 phone calls to them. The investigation also revealed Brown assaulted the juvenile and provided them with alcohol, cocaine and ketamine.

Summit County detectives said that multiple witnesses, phone records and other evidence corroborated the victim's accounts.

Detectives arrested Brown at his residence on Wednesday. He was booked into the Summit County Detention Facility on three counts of felony sexual assault, attempt to influence a public servant, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"This serves as a stark reminder that predators continue to target our children in Summit County. I want to thank the dedicated detectives and deputies who worked tirelessly to build this case, leading to a significant arrest," said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

Brown was released from jail on bond and is scheduled to appear in Summit County court on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.