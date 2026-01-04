Colorado man arrested, accused of false imprisonment, offering alcohol to minor, asking for sex

A 28-year-old Colorado man has been arrested on charges related to an early morning incident in Weld County, where deputies say he harassed a minor, offered her alcohol, and asked multiple times if she would have sex with him.

Weld County deputies responded to a call just after midnight on Sunday and went to the 4700 block of Grand Canyon Drive, south of Greeley. The sheriff's office says they were called to check on someone's well-being. A sheriff's office spokesperson didn't say who called, but said the caller reported that a man was trying to have sex with a minor.

Investigators didn't identify the girl and CBS News Colorado doesn't identify minors who are victims of alleged crimes, but the sheriff's office said that while the suspect never touched her, she felt like she couldn't leave the room where this was all happening.

Deputies arrested Anthony Fisher on charges of false imprisonment, second-degree contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and harassment — all misdemeanors.

Anthony Fisher Weld County Sheriff's Office

He was booked into the Weld County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 13.

Court records show 18 criminal cases in Colorado, where he's been convicted of escape from custody in Jefferson County in 2017, domestic violence harassment in 2018 in Jefferson County, violating a protection order by possessing or attempting to purchase a firearm in Jefferson County in 2019, and more. He also has various drug, motor vehicle, and other charges and convictions throughout Jefferson, Larimer, and Weld counties.