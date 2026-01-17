Colorado man accused of damaging High Line Canal Trail with homemade explosives arrested

An 18-year-old Colorado man has been arrested and now faces multiple charges related to recent explosions that damaged the High Line Canal Trail near Denver.

The man, who was not identified by police, is accused of setting off multiple homemade explosive devices along the canal, mostly between October and December. Cherry Hills Village Police, however, said they observed a suspicious person on the trail through police cameras on Jan. 6.

The suspect who was described by police in a public alert in December was seen riding a "higher wattage" e-bike with a dark frame, wide tires, and handlebar mittens, and the department said the person they saw on Jan. 6 had "clothing and mode of transportation" that matched previous descriptions.

The clothing described previously included a winter jacket, pants, hiking or high-top shoes, gloves, a beanie, goggles, and a utility belt with a "tactical" pouch attached.

Handout photos released by the Cherry Hills Village Police Department in December 2025 show a suspect accused of vandalizing trash cans and signposts, allegedly with homemade explosives. The department said on Jan. 16, 2026 that a suspect was arrested on Jan. 6. Cherry Hills Village Police Department

After seeing the person in the camera feed, officers responded to the area and took the man into custody. He was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of an explosive or incendiary device

Tampering with physical evidence

Criminal attempt

Criminal mischief

Theft – less than $300

Trespassing

Without knowing the suspect's name, information about his next court date, bond information, or past criminal record couldn't be determined. CBS News Colorado requested the identity of the man.