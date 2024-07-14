Colorado leaders speak out against violence following assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Appearing on CBS News "Face the Nation" Sunday morning, Colorado Congressman Jason Crow condemned the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

"That type of violence has no place in America. No place in our political discourse. We settle our debates and our differences through political discourse," said Crow.

Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, and Representatives Brittany Pettersen and Joe Neguse also condemned the attempt on the former president's life on social media, while Rep. Lauren Boebert, Doug Lamborn, and Kerry Tipper said they are praying for the former president.

Crow said it's time for him and his colleagues to reflect on what led to this and condemn political violence before things get worse.

"What leadership requires during this very sensitive, very delicate time where violence could spiral out of control... we are on that precipice... leadership requires that we all step back and say enough is enough," said Crow.

Crow urged Americans to unite, regardless of their political beliefs.

"Pick up the phone. Walk out your door. Go talk to your neighbor, go talk to your colleague. Call your friends who don't agree with you and tell them, 'we can disagree. You're not my enemy. You're not evil,'" said Crow.

He is also urging his colleagues to tone down the rhetoric.

"Let's stop creating political moments and let's start creating political change," said Crow.

