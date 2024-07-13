Colorado politicians, Gov. Jared Polis react to Donald Trump rushed off rally stage after shots fired

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage after shots were fired at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The Secret Service says Trump is now safe, and his campaign says he is being checked at a local hospital.

Reporters heard numerous shots and Secret Service rushed the stage. Video captured by CBS News shows Trump touching his ear and then crouching to the ground. Some blood could be seen on his face.

He was then taken away in a motorcade and held up a fist as he got into an SUV.

Following the incident, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and other politicians provided their thoughts following the incident.

Polis issued a statement following the incident in Butler, saying:

"I'm glad to hear President Trump is doing well following this terrible act of violence. Violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted by this inexcusable act that I strongly condemn. I thank the members of law enforcement for their swift action to ensure the safety of the former President and people in attendance."

Boebert posted multiple messages on X following the incident saying:

"Praying for President Trump and the people in Butler, Pennsylvania! Throughout history, those who hate God and embrace evil have joined forces with one another to oppose God, His Son, His Holy Spirit, and His people. WE ARE ONE NATION UNDER GOD and WE WILL OVERCOME EVIL!"

The congresswoman also posted a message that had a photo of Trump being rushed off stage by Secret Service members while holding a fist in the air that read: "MY PRESIDENT."

Sen. John Hickenlooper also posted a message on X and provided his reaction to the incident saying:

"Political violence is never the answer in a democracy. Hoping former President Trump recovers from this terrible attack."

The suspected gunman who opened fire during the rally is dead, according to the Butler County District Attorney. It was also confirmed that It was confirmed that the shooter was killed by a sniper who was a member of the Secret Service.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the suspect is dead. Secret service agents did engage the individual, sources said. It was also reported that an attendee died in the incident.

