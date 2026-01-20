Colorado lawmakers donate blood to help address critical shortage

Giving blood right now is crucial amid an ongoing nationwide shortage, the American Red Cross says. On Tuesday, the members of the Colorado House of Representatives and the State Senate are giving blood to help fix this severe shortage.

Just one person donating blood can save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross.

For the first time, the Colorado General Assembly is officially recognizing January as National Blood Donor Month with a joint resolution reading on the Capitol floor. Following the resolution, members of the Colorado House of Representatives and Senate are competing in a friendly blood drive challenge to see which chamber can collect the most lifesaving blood donations.

State lawmakers and legislative staff donate blood in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. CBS

Donors of all blood types are needed, but there is a crucial need for type O donors. This will help people recover from traumatic injuries, undergo surgeries, and those living with blood disorders. Type O can help the most patients because of its broad compatibility. Those with O-negative blood are universal donors.

Platelets help stop bleeding and are frequently needed to help cancer patients. Platelets also have a short storage life. It must be used within a week.

"That's why need donors multiple times a year," Brooke Derloshon, communications manager for nonprofit blood service provider Vitalant, said. "This is essential for car crashes and trauma victims."

If you get between now and Feb. 8, Vitalant is giving donors 26 chances to win $500. Blood can be donated every five to six weeks, while platelets can be donated every two weeks.