Colorado lawmakers, Jewish community condemn Australia terrorist attack on Hanukkah celebration

Colorado's Jewish community and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are condemning the antisemitic terrorist attack that occurred in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah.

Chabad-Lubavitch of Colorado also says Chabad centers across the state are implementing "enhanced security measures" and working with local law enforcement, "to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the state's first Jewish governor, called the shooting "sickening" in a statement on Sunday, where he also condemned the deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island.

"No person ever should have to fear gathering to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah or any religious gathering," he said. "Religious and targeted violence are not normal and can never become normal. Colorado is no stranger to this continued violence that plagues our nation and world, at a time where in one 24-hour span an attack on Brown University and an attack across the world at a peaceful Jewish gathering on a beach left two communities in mourning, we must look beyond our differences to our shared humanity and pledge to love one another and stop this violence. Colorado sends healing thoughts to our friends in Australia and Rhode Island during this difficult time. Our heart breaks again."

According to law enforcement officials in Australia, 15 people were killed in the attack at Bondi Beach, including a 12-year-old child, and another 40 were hospitalized. The suspects were identified as a father and son: 24-year-old Naveed Akram and his 50-year-old father, who hasn't been named, but was killed by police, Australian officials said.

One video of the attack appeared to show a man, later identified in Australian media as local shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, wrestling a gun from one of the suspects. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called al Ahmed a "genuine hero."

Australian news outlet 7News reported that al Ahmed suffered two gunshot wounds during the attack.

A woman lays flowers down at a memorial at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, a day after a shooting. Mark Baker / AP

"This was a targeted act of antisemitic violence against Jews who had gathered peacefully to celebrate Chanukah," said Rabbi Mendel Popack, regional director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Colorado. "They were attacked solely because they were Jewish."

Popack said a colleague, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 40, was killed in the attack.

"His work was similar to ours, inspired by the same mission of sharing the joy and spirituality of Judaism with all," Popack said.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who's also Jewish, said on social media on Sunday, "Light can overcome darkness. This is what love for humanity prevailing over hate and antisemitism looks like. For all who walk this path of the righteous, thank you."

Chabad-Lubavitch of Colorado hosted a menorah lighting event to mark the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday. What might ordinarily be a joyous event was somber due to the attack in Australia, but also hope and solidarity.

"Chanukah reminds us that light grows when it is shared," Popack said. "We invite our neighbors, friends, and civic partners to stand with us, to stand against hate, and to stand for goodness."