Colorado lawmakers call for a ceasefire in Hamas-Israel war

Dozens of Coloradans - including current and former elected leaders - gathered outside the state Capitol to call for a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel.

State Rep. Iman Jodeh organized the rally saying the word "ceasefire" should not be taboo.

"Why is wanting an end to the violence so inflammatory?" she asked.

Jodeh's colleague, Rep. Lorena Garcia, talked about the toll the war has taken on children.

She says 8,000 kids in Gaza have died so far.

"It should not be hard to hope for a future for all kids. It should not be hard to hope that Palestinian children can live a life of freedom and peace. It should not be hard to fight for humanity. It should not be hard to call for a ceasefire," she said.

Jodeh wrote a letter to Colorado's congressional delegation - signed by nearly 100 Coloradans - urging the lawmakers to push for an end to the war, the release of hostages and detainees, and the restoration of basic services and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"We all share a sense of urgency and humanity and have taken to the streets, universities, and the halls of our governments demanding that our politicians take action and stop a war and call for a ceasefire," she said.

Former State Rep. Jonathan Singer - who is Jewish - joined Jodeh and Garcia in calling for a ceasefire.

"I know sometimes peace feels like it's impossible and a ceasefire means for some people a time to reload not to rethink, but I've held my breath for too long now. It's time to pause. It's time to rekindle the flame of diplomacy and, at the very least, a day without killing is another day with a loved one," he said.

So far, Israel has said it will only agree to temporary humanitarian pauses in the fighting.