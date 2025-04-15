Colorado lawmakers advance bill to block local cooperation with ICE without a warrant

The Colorado State Senate gave initial approval Monday to a bill that would limit cooperation between local governments and federal immigration authorities.

The measure would prohibit public schools, universities, child care centers, health care facilities and local governments from sharing personally identifying information with federal immigration agents. It would also block those agencies from allowing federal agents access to non-public areas without a warrant.

In addition, the bill would prevent local law enforcement from notifying or detaining individuals for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Federal law enforcement officers conduct an immigration enforcement operation at the Cedar Run Apartments on South Oneida Street in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"If local governments are not allowed to coordinate in this way and release this info and work with the federal government, it could possibly jeopardize their ability to receive federal funding," said Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer of Weld County.

Democratic state Sen. Mike Weissman, whose district includes Aurora, responded to that concern.

"Look, I hear regularly from our county commissioners. They're concerned in the current environment about their ability to do their human service work," he said. "They haven't come to us with this kind of thing."

Republicans introduced nine amendments to the bill during an eight-hour Senate floor debate. All of them failed.