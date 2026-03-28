State lawmaker says Colorado Cybersecurity Office is withholding information

The chair of the state's Joint Technology Committee is raising questions about finances in the Colorado Office of Information Technology.

State Rep. Brianna Titone, who serves Colorado's 27th congressional district, says she discovered $36 million in an obscure OIT account, and that managers have refused to say why they were sitting on the money.

Titone is also concerned about a new audit of OIT that identified serious deficiencies in the state's cybersecurity protocols.

She submitted an open records request but says OIT is stonewalling her.

"If there's something more nefarious going on that may be beyond what seems to be incompetence or just really bad leadership, I don't know, but whatever it is, we need to get to the bottom of it," said Titone.

OIT says Titone made the open records request as a private citizen.

It says, "As required by law, our response was consistent with any other request from a private individual. We provided responsive documents, asked for more clarification where more details were needed to produce responsive documents, and provided a staff time and cost estimate for items that needed additional research."

Titone says she is now working on a bill to strengthen lawmakers' subpoena power and enforcement mechanisms.