Colorado law enforcement begins Halloween DUI enforcement

The Colorado Department of Transportation is ramping up traffic enforcement starting Thursday ahead of Halloween and the weekend. CDOT is partnering with the Colorado State Patrol and more than 70 local law enforcement agencies across the state.

The Halloween weekend enforcement period begins Thursday and runs through Nov. 1. During the week, there will be increased DUI patrols statewide.

A man getting arrested in Lakewood CBS

"Don't ruin your holiday or all the ones coming soon by changing the direction of your life with a DUI. If the thought of risking the lives of others isn't a motivator to stop driving intoxicated, the cost and inconvenience of a DUI could be," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. "Plan a safe ride before you start, it's poor choices, like driving impaired, that can haunt you. Take responsibility."

There were 134 impaired driving arrests during last year's Halloween enforcement. So far this year, there have been more than 4,000 DUI arrests during holiday and special event enforcement periods.

Additional Information from CDOT:

Penalties for first-time DUI offenders are determined by the court and may vary, but could cost someone an average of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours of their time dealing with the consequences. According to NoDUIColorado.org, offenders could rack up the costs below in addition to any criminal fines:

Increased Auto Insurance: $3,600

Ignition Interlock Service: $2,172

Alcohol/Drug Treatment & Education: $1,000

Defense Attorney: $3,650

Arrest, Court & Legal Fees: $2,300

Department of Revenue & DMV Fees: $773