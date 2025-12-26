Colorado DUI enforcement period continues through New Year's Day

The Colorado Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state are urging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season for a sober ride home. According to CDOT, Colorado is on track to surpass 16,000 total DUI arrests by the end of the year.

This year, CDOT is teaming up with the Colorado State Patrol and 61 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat is On New Year's Eve DUI enforcement period. The enforcement period begins on Friday and runs through Jan. 1. Drivers can expect to see additional law enforcement officers who are targeting impaired drivers.

CDOT

"Driving under the influence — whether you've consumed alcohol or cannabis — puts you at risk of a DUI arrest or crash," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. "This New Year's Eve, law enforcement across the state is prepared to conduct saturation patrols and arrest impaired drivers. Don't drop the ball this New Year's holiday — choose to drive sober and encourage others to do the same."

CSP said that impaired driving citations spike between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. and that even one or two drinks cn be enough to impair your ability to drive.

Drivers are reminded that even if their blood alcohol content is less than 0.05%, they can still be arrested for a DUI if an officer observes signs of impairment.

This year, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are offering an $8 discount using Uber Voucher code JOYFULCO25 in the Uber app. The discount is valid for one-time use within the Denver metro area through Jan. 2.** The Regional Transportation District and Molson Coors are also partnering again this year to offer free rides on all RTD bus and rail routes from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"So far in 2025, 223 people have died on Colorado roads in crashes involving impaired drivers. That's 223 lives cut short, families affected and friends lost," said CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk in a statement. "If you plan to drink, use a ride-share service, public transportation or designated driver to get home safely."

During last year's DUI enforcement period over New Year's Eve, officers made 207 DUI arrests. Throughout all enforcement periods in 2025, there have been 4,916 DUI arrests.

Following New Year's Eve, the next DUI enforcement period will be Winter Blitz from Jan. 8 to 21.

Additional Information from CDOT:

Under Colorado's Expressed Consent Law, by driving a vehicle in the state, you automatically consent to a toxicology test following a DUI arrest. Colorado has seen an increase in drivers who refuse a toxicology test in recent years. Refusing a test is illegal, and it hinders efforts to keep Colorado roads safe from impaired drivers. Learn more about the law and the consequences of refusing to test at codot.gov/choosetotest.