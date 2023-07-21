Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stops dog attack in Fort Collins

Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stopped a dog attack in Fort Collins on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving near Lincoln Avenue and 1st Street when he saw a dog actively biting a man.

The deputy was able to separate them before the dog began attacking again. That's when the deputy reportedly shot and killed the dog.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. It was reported that several witnesses were familiar with the dog.