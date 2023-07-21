Watch CBS News
Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stops dog attack in Fort Collins

Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stops dog attack
Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stopped a dog attack in Fort Collins on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving near Lincoln Avenue and 1st Street when he saw a dog actively biting a man. 

On July 20, 2023 around 11:30 a.m., a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving in the area of Lincoln Avenue...

The deputy was able to separate them before the dog began attacking again. That's when the deputy reportedly shot and killed the dog. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. It was reported that several witnesses were familiar with the dog. 

