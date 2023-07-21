Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stops dog attack in Fort Collins
Larimer County Sheriff's deputy stopped a dog attack in Fort Collins on Thursday.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving near Lincoln Avenue and 1st Street when he saw a dog actively biting a man.
The deputy was able to separate them before the dog began attacking again. That's when the deputy reportedly shot and killed the dog.
The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. It was reported that several witnesses were familiar with the dog.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.