Colorado firefighters rescued people trapped in burning abandoned gas station

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning abandoned gas station to rescue several people trapped inside. The fire was burning in the abandoned building in Lakewood where possibly two dozen people were living.

West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning abandoned gas station in Lakewood to rescue several people trapped inside. West Metro Fire Rescue

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, several 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from the building at Alameda and Harlan. 

Crews rescued those still trapped inside and one person was rushed to the hospital. 

Several people were rescued from a burning abandoned gas station in Lakewood. West Metro Fire Rescue

What caused the fire is being investigated. Crews said damage from the fire was extensive. 

There were tents and burned mattresses, along with other personal items, discovered inside the building. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

