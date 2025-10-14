Colorado residents push back on affordable housing plans as Lakewood City Council approves rezoning

A Lakewood City Council meeting went into the early morning hours on Tuesday as leaders listened to public comment over changes to the city's zoning codes. Some Colorado residents voiced concerns over the rezoning; at times, the comments became very lively.

Last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law making it easier for "Accessory Dwelling Units" or ADUs to be built. Since then, cities across Colorado have been changing zoning ordinances to allow multi-family living and ADSs in neighborhoods with single-family homes.

CBS

The city said the zoning code changes are needed to stay in compliance with the state of Colorado's mandated affordable housing regulations. While Lakewood mayor Wendi Strom told CBS Colorado about a month ago that it didn't mean massive residential apartment buildings would go up in neighborhoods, it would open the door to potentially create more "middle housing" for first-time buyers and younger professionals.

On Monday night, the city council discussed the proposed zoning code changes for hours. The meeting stretched from 7 p.m. to after midnight to allow for public comment.

"I think you've sold out Morris Park for your dream of density equals affordability, because it isn't going to happen and you know it, but maybe you get more subsidies from the state, maybe it's for Polis, maybe it's for politics, maybe it's for... I don't know what it's for," said one resident during the public comment period. "Power to the people."

Those in favor of the changes said the rezoning will help guide Lakewood to grow in the right direction.

CBS

Those opposed have expressed concerns that the rezoning would open the door to the construction of multiplex units in primarily single-family home neighborhoods, an added strain on neighborhood services and potential parking issues.

After much discussion, the Lakewood City Council approved the zoning code changes.