Colorado lake plunge will ring in the new year while supporting children with special needs

2024 will start with a freezing cold leap in Colorado on New Year's Day at Evergreen Lake. The Evergreen Lake Plunge is all set to go. The annual tradition hosts jumpers from all over, who leap into the frozen water of the lake.

There is a little change this year, says host, CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet. The event has a new starting time of 10 a.m. on Monday. Jumpers can show up as late as 11:30 a.m., but the event will wrap up by noon when the lake will open for public skating.

Families skate at Evergreen Lake in Colorado on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. CBS

The event is run by the Active 4 All Evergreen Foundation, which supports programs run by Evergreen Park and Recreation, including the Inspire special needs program for children. Many local businesses lend their financial support to keep to plunge going every year. Buffalo Park Dentistry is the title sponsor of The Evergreen Lake Plunge.

Jumpers can pre-register on the Active 4 All website at a4aevergreen.org.

Day-of registration is also permitted. A4A recommends wearing water shoes. Towels are available to purchase. There are several parking options. There is a free shuttle lot in the lot at Stagecoach Boulevard and Highway 74.

There is some parking downtown at the official warming station of The Plunge at Everbean Coffee and pre-registrants can pay for VIP parking at the lake. There are a limited number of available spaces.