Keystone Resort invites Coloradans to check out brand new Bergman Express lift

Keystone Resort has invited all skiers and snowboarders to check out the highly-anticipated opening of its brand-new Bergman Express lift.

The resort is introducing a high-speed chair lift that can reportedly seat six passengers, which was installed over the summer.

Keystone Resort says the lift will reportedly provide access to 555 acres of high alpine terrain in Bergman and Erickson Bowls, according to the resort.

Bergman and Erickson Bowls offer a variety of experiences from mellow and welcoming bowl terrain to adventure glades to the steep and rocky terrain, according to the resort.

"Bergman Express will be a game changer for skiers and riders at Keystone. This new lift makes the high alpine more accessible to a wide range of ability levels, including experienced beginners which is really unique for this type of terrain," said Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager of Keystone Resort. "Now, the majority of our guests will have the opportunity to experience the amazing feeling of being on top of the world and adventuring into the high alpine."

The resort plans to hold a ribbon cutting event on Saturday which will take place at the bottom of the terminal of the lift at 9 a.m. before opening to the public.

"This project has taken a tremendous amount of work and would not have been possible without our incredible employees, the partnership of the U.S. Forest Service and the visionary leadership of Bill and Jane Bergman," said Sorensen. "We can't wait for skiers and riders to experience it!"