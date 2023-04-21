Colorado joins states calling for recall of theft-prone Hyundai, Kia vehicles

Colorado has joined the states calling for a recall of theft-prone Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Attorney General Phil Weiser joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in the recall effort which follows the companies' failure to take steps to address the rate of theft of their vehicles.

The letter was sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In it, Weiser requests that "the agency institute a recall of unsafe Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022 because of easily bypassed ignition switches and a lack of engine immobilizers that make them particularly vulnerable to theft." It also asks the federal government to step in.

"It's clear that Kia and Hyundai aren't doing enough to take responsibility for their failure to prevent these thefts in the first place," said Weiser in a statement. "We need the federal government to step in and take action to help consumers, support law enforcement, and protect the public from this dangerous rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts."

Between 2011 and 2022 the companies chose not to include anti-theft devices that were a standard feature in almost every other new car manufactured during the time period, including those models sold in Canada and Europe.

Thieves continue to target these vehicles at high rates, harming consumers and contributing to an erosion of public safety, with thefts frequently accompanied by reckless driving and further criminal activity. The thefts even go viral on social media, with thieves showing how to hotwire these vehicles and challenging others to steal them. Following these videos, thefts began surging across the country. In Colorado, thieves stole 10,319 Kias and Hyundais in 2022 alone.

The coalition explains that Kia and Hyundai need to go further in their attempts to remedy their vehicles' vulnerability to theft. While the companies offered a software upgrade, this upgrade will not be available for many affected vehicles until June and, for some 2011-2022 models, it cannot be installed at all. Vehicle owners who cannot receive the software upgrade can reportedly receive a free steering wheel lock from Kia and Hyundai. This is insufficient protection, as it places additional burdens on owners and does not address the underlying ignition system flaw that makes the vehicles so vulnerable to theft. Consequently, many owners are reaching out to NHTSA for assistance with this theft issue.

In the letter, the states urge NHTSA to take immediate action by instituting a recall of the unsafe Hyundai and Kia vehicles because the companies' response through a phased and voluntary service campaign has failed to protect drivers and the general public.

Weiser joins a coalition that includes the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia in filing the letter.