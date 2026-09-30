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Colorado school district receives six electric school buses, providing cleaner air and quieter commutes

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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A Colorado school district is receiving six new electric school buses on Wednesday. Xcel Energy gave the Jefferson County School District electric buses as they transition from traditional school buses.

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Your CBS Colorado Traffic Team checked out the new buses on Wednesday morning. They're so quiet, it's difficult to even hear the engine running.

Xcel Energy says the electric school buses reduce transmission emissions and are cleaner for the environment. They say it will really help students who have asthma issues, and it also provides a quieter commute when driving through neighborhoods to pick them up.

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"People who live next to schools have a lot of buses coming through to pick up students and drop them off," said Laura Weinberg, mayor of the City of Golden. "That cleaner air makes a difference. It makes a difference with our health, and there's quieter drop-off and pick-up."

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Xcel Energy provided $3.4 million in funding through its Electric School Bus program. Their goal is to continue providing these resources to other Denver Metro area schools.

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