Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado deputy captures motorcycle speeding 116 mph in 45 mph zone

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies don't always post their traffic stops on social media unless the speeding is especially egregious. The Colorado deputy involved clocked the motorcyclist speeding at 116 mph in a 45 mph zone. 

bowles-kipling-motorcycle-speeding-jcso-copy.jpg
Jefferson County

The speed enforcement happened near South Kipling and West Bowles, where the deputy said the motorcyclist was going 71 mph over the speed limit. 

According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist will have to go before a judge "who will confront this disregard for life and safety with the gravity it deserves." A violation of that severity will likely include a suspended driver's license. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue