Colorado deputy captures motorcycle speeding 116 mph in 45 mph zone

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies don't always post their traffic stops on social media unless the speeding is especially egregious. The Colorado deputy involved clocked the motorcyclist speeding at 116 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Jefferson County

The speed enforcement happened near South Kipling and West Bowles, where the deputy said the motorcyclist was going 71 mph over the speed limit.

According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist will have to go before a judge "who will confront this disregard for life and safety with the gravity it deserves." A violation of that severity will likely include a suspended driver's license.