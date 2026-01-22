Colorado Iranian activists calls for action from world leaders following "massacre of the people"

Iranian leaders say weeks of protests against the Islamic Republic have largely subsided.

They describe the demonstrations as "riots" influenced by the United States and Israel.

Iranian state television says more than 3,000 people were killed during recent nationwide protests, but sources tell CBS News that number may actually be as high as 20,000 people.

"The question is, how many more people is the Islamic Republic willing to kill to stay in power?" asked Iranian immigrant and political activist Babak Behzadi.

Babak Behzadi CBS

Behzadi sees images on his phone of the Iran of today and the country looks a lot different than the one he grew up in.

"I saw Iran during the Shah, and Iran was very pro-Western. We were watching the cartoons growing up with 'The Six Million Dollar Man' show, and Iran was moving forward," Behzadi said.

In 1979, the Islamic Republic took control of Iran following the Iranian Revolution.

"Then the theocratic government took over, and every value that we had, they were against," Behzadi said. "It is a brutal, brutal government, repressive government."

Behzadi says in the years that followed, he saw the rights of women and other groups under attack.

Behzadi left Iran when he was 16. Today, he advocates for his people from afar.

"Iranian people, I believe they deserve much more and much better," Behzadi said.

Demonstrations sparked in late December by anger over economic hardship exploded into mass protests against Iran's Islamic rulers.

"The slogans that they have, it's regime change. When they say, 'Death to the dictator,' meaning that we don't want this government," Behzadi said.

Two weeks ago, Iranian authorities cut off phone service and internet access.

"There is no internet. Thus there is no witnesses. The massacre starts," Behzadi said.

Behzadi hasn't heard from his family in Iran since.

"I have two brothers, yes, but I have 90 million Iranians who are my family," Behzadi said.

But he receives periodic updates and videos from activists in the country.

"They literally have taken people from the hospital to the streets and shot them," Behzadi said. "One of my friends just called me yesterday, said our state, the province I come from … it looks like a war-torn city … and it is like that everywhere."

Videos verified by CBS News show bodies of hundreds of people killed as security forces crack down on protests.

"This is massacre of the people. It hurts. And, you know, all we can do is let you guys know what's happening," Behzadi said.

Behzadi hopes leaders in Colorado and beyond will step in.

"People are angry. The whole nation is angry. But they also feel hopeless. I think the international community, to stop the atrocities, have to help them any which way they can," Behzadi said. "I'm hoping at least the senators we have ... (Sen. Michael) Bennet and (Sen. John) Hickenlooper, understand that neutrality in front of brutality is not balance. It's silence. We need action from our representatives."

President Trump said earlier this month that the U.S. wasn't moving forward with military strikes against Iran for its treatment of protesters because the country's regime assured him that executions had been "canceled." He said more recently that "new leadership" in Iran is needed.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency reports more than 26,000 people have been arrested.

Monday, Iran's national police chief said protesters who turn themselves in by Thursday would receive lighter punishment.