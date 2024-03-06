Colorado investigators ask for public's help in identifying vehicle linked to sexual assault case

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a violent sexual assault that happened last month. Now investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle that may be connected to the crime.

Deputies believe the person or people inside the truck may have witnessed or be a person of interest in the sexual assault that happened in The Pinery subdivision on Feb. 13 about 9:30 p.m.

Detectives believe the truck may be a dark-colored newer model Ford F-150 that appears to be lifted. Also they are calling special attention to the fog lamps which are directly below the headlights. They also acknowledge the poor quality of the video.

At the time the initial investigation began, Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly released this statement, "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. The search for the sex assault suspect is our top priority. We have implemented increased patrols in the area to provide a visible presence and reassure residents."

Anyone with any information about the truck or the assault is asked to contact Detective Adam Cummings at acummings@dcsheriff.net.