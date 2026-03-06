Colorado investigators say deadly I-25 pileup near Pueblo caused by rear-end crash, reduced visibility

A preliminary report from the Colorado State Patrol shows that the deadly crash on I-25 near Pueblo last month, which involved dozens of vehicles, was caused by several factors, including a rear-end collision and reduced visibility during "brown-out" conditions. Five people died as a result of the multi-vehicle pileup.

A deadly crash involved 30 vehicles, some semis and animal trailers, on I-25 near Pueblo on Feb. 17, 2025. CBS

According to investigators, just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 17, a 2016 Ford Escape was northbound on I-25 in the right lane when it rear-ended a 2011 GMC Sierra hauling a trailer. That Sierra was traveling at a speed estimated to be 15-20 mph in a 75 mph zone. Investigators said that after the Escape collided with the trailer, the Escape rotated clockwise and became disabled in the left lane facing east. The Sierra continued northbound until coming to a controlled stop on the right shoulder of northbound I-25.

State troopers said that a 2004 Kenworth W900 hauling a trailer was northbound and slowed due to conditions and the previous crash when it was sideswiped by a 2011 Ram 3500 hauling a stock trailer, which became detached. The Ram 3500 continued northbound, traveled onto the shoulder and collided with the Sierra.

Investigators said the blockage on I-25 caused by the Escape and Kenworth W900 caused a series of collisions involving a 2025 Peterbilt hauling a trailer, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2002 Dodge Ram 3500, a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia hauling a trailer, a 2025 Freightliner M2, a 2014 Ford Focus, a 2016 Toyota Camry, a 2022 GMC Canyon, a 2022 Cheverolet Trax, a 2023 Honda Pilot, a 2020 Cheverolet Silverado, a 2020 Freighliner Coronado 132, and a 2003 Toyota 4 Runner.

Near the deadly crash scene on I-25 south of Pueblo, blowing dirt contributed to low visibility. KKTV

Investigators said the sequence of events for the remaining vehicles is still under investigation. The remaining involved vehicles include a 1991 Toyota Tacoma, a 1994 Ford F250, a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2016 Nissan Rogue, a 2016 Subaru Outback, a 2017 Ford F350, a 2020 Ford F550, a 2020 Peterbilt 389 hauling a trailer, a 2021 Ford F150, a 2023 Western Star hauling a trailer, a 2024 Ford F350, a 2024 GMC Sierra, a 2024 Subaru Outback, a 2025 Nissan Altima, a 2025 Subaru Outback, a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser, a 2026 Ford Ecoline, and a 2026 GMC Sierra.

State troopers released an updated list of the people involved in the crash who died or suffered injuries:

• The 64-year-old male driver and the 90-year-old male passenger of the Ford Escape were both dead on scene.

• The 65-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead at the hospital.

• The 72-year-old passenger of the Dodge Ram was pronounced dead on scene.

• The 66-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot was pronounced dead on scene.

• The 81-year-old male driver of the 2011 Ram 3500 had serious bodily injury.

• The 51-year-old male driver of the 2004 Kenworth W900 had minor injury.

• The 76-year-old male driver of the 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 had moderate injuries.

• The 66-year-old female driver of the 2022 GMC Canyon had minor injuries.

• The 76-year-old male driver of the 2022 Chevrolet Tax had serious bodily injury.

• The 21-year-old passenger in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado had minor injuries.

• The 11-year-old passenger in the 1994 Ford F250 had serious bodily injury.

• The 62-year-old male driver of the 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 had minor injuries.

• The 49-year-old male driver of the 2020 Peterbilt 389 had serious bodily injury.

• The 74-year-old female driver of the 2024 Subaru Outback had serious bodily injury.

• The 67-year-old female driver of the 2025 Subaru Outback had serious bodily injury.

• The 45-year-old male driver of the 2026 Ford Econoline had serious bodily injury.

Troopers said the remaining drivers and occupants of the vehicles involved did not suffer any injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.