Missing Doberman puppies may hold clues to help solve homicide of Colorado dog breeder

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for help locating as many as 10 missing Doberman puppies that may help solve a homicide in Colorado's high country. Investigators believe the missing puppies could provide vital clues in the investigation into the death of Paul Peavey.

Last weekend, the coroner's office identified a previously missing person who was later found deceased as 57-year-old Peavey. Detectives said his death occurred in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Road in Idaho Springs. Peavey was last heard from on the night of Aug. 19 and reported missing on Aug. 21.

According to the sheriff's Facebook page, Peavey was a breeder of Doberman dogs. As many as 10 Doberman puppies are missing from Peavey's property. Detectives believe the unaccounted-for puppies may help solve Peavey's homicide.

Update regarding Paul Peavey's homicide investigation: Due to the ongoing investigation, we have not been able to... Posted by Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2024

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the investigation and believes the puppies, all of which are microchipped, may have been sold through social media sites or other means beginning Aug. 20. Detectives are asking anyone who purchased a Doberman puppy in the central Colorado area within the last week to check the puppy for a microchip and contact the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 303-679-2393 or admin@clearcreeksheriff.us.

They are also asking that anyone who purchased a puppy through Peavey's business, Elite European Dobermans since June is also asked to contact detectives, including those who did receive the puppy and those who did not receive the puppy. Detectives believe this will help them determine how many puppies remain unaccounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-679-2393, email crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us, or submit a tip anonymously through our website at https://bit.ly/CCSOCrimeTips.