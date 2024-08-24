Colorado authorities investigate suspicious death in Clear Creek County

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office says deputies are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Idaho Springs.

The sheriff's office posted a message Saturday afternoon that a death investigation was underway in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Rd in Idaho Springs.

We are conducting a death investigation in the 1000 block of Two Brothers Rd, Idaho Springs. The death is suspicious.



On Wed, we did take a report of a missing person associated with the same property. At this time we cannot confirm that the decedent is the missing person. pic.twitter.com/s536VVj1ne — Clear Creek Sheriff's Office (@ClearCreekCoSO) August 24, 2024

According to the sheriff's office, there was a report received about a missing person who was associated with the same property, but at this time couldn't confirm that it was the missing person in the death.

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on the incident once more information is revealed.