Investigation underway after 6 people shot, 3 dead in shooting near E. 39th Avenue in Denver

The Denver Police Department announced Saturday morning that a homicide/shooting investigation was underway after 6 people were shot near E. 39th Avenue.

According to DPD, at approximately 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened at 12445 East 39th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with apparent gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Denver police later determined that an additional five victims self-transported themselves to area hospitals as well. Two of those five victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other three are expected to survive, according to DPD.

DPD also says preliminary information indicates that there was a "party at an industrial storefront where there's evidence indicating shots were fired from at least two firearms."

Denver Police Department

Authorities are investigating to determine the reason behind the shooting, along with who was involved as no arrests have been made yet.

DPD encourages anyone with additional information on this incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).