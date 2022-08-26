Colorado dog owners: treat your dog! It's International Dog Day

Aurora shelter full, can't take any more surrendered dogs

It's both National and International Dog Day around the world. It's a day where people can celebrate their love for dogs. The day is dedicated to the unconditional love dogs have towards humans.

CBS News Colorado

August 26 started with one person, Colleen Paige, an author and dog trainer who created a campaign in support of animal welfare and advocacy in 2004.

Show us how you are pampering your dog by posting a picture on our Dog Walk Forecast submission page.

Recently there has been an overwhelming number of animals given up for adoption at local shelters such as the Dumb Friends League in Denver. The Dumb Friends League says it "will accept dog surrenders to the Malone and Buddy Centers by appointment only."

"Housing seems to be the main reason why Coloradans give up their dogs," said Pam Krider with the Denver Dumb Friends League.

Krider says the Dumb Friends League has programs to help try and keep pets in the home.

"We try to keep people with their pets," Krider said.

The Dumb Friends League is hosting an adoption event through the end of the month. Adoption fees are half off dogs 1 year old or older.

If you want to adopt a dog here are some resources:

