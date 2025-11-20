In Colorado, an interlock device can be added to your vehicle after your first DUI offense

In Colorado, drivers caught drinking and driving even once can have an interlock device added to their vehicle. The device is attached to the vehicle, and drivers must submit a breath test to determine sobriety before the vehicle will start.

CDOT

Colorado State Patrol troopers say this will hopefully stop drivers from driving under the influence. Troopers say they have arrested more than 11,000 drivers this year for DUI offenses.

Troopers believe the interlock device will help drivers get out of future trouble with the car only starting when you submit a breath test that has sober results. Drivers also have to blow into the device consistently while driving. This device has to be serviced every 60 days, so if you breathe into it with even a hint of alcohol, more time could be added.

The interlock device stays in your car, and your blood alcohol concentration level when you are arrested determines how long it stays in there.

CBS

You were arrested for driving under the influence on or after January 1, 2023

1st per se or DUI conviction

May be eligible to reinstate early on the first day the revocation action goes active - 2 year interlock device requirement with BAC above .15



May be eligible to reinstate early on the first day the revocation action goes active - 9 month interlock device with a BAC below 0.149 (9 month revocation period and interlock requirement runs concurrently)

1st per se if under a separate driving restraint

May be eligible to reinstate early after either a 9 month interlock requirement (2 years for persistent drunk drivers designation) or the remainder of the longest restraint period and approved by the department for early reinstatement.

2nd Per Se

2 year interlock requirement



May reinstate early on the first day the action goes active, 2 year interlock requirements

The current law requires an interlock device in the following circumstances:

1st DUI conviction: May reinstate on the first day of revocation with an interlock: 2 years for 0.15 and above: 9 months below

2nd DUI conviction: May reinstate with a 2 year restriction regardless of BAC

Refusal on a number offense: After 2 months of hard revocation may reinstate with a 2 year restriction: The operator is required to return for servicing of the device every 60 days

If a device prevents driving for alcohol detection, you may be subject to extended suspension and extended interlock requirements

It is important to mention that the interlock device can be added to a vehicle after one offense.

"You can get an interlock device installed into your vehicle on your first DUI arrest," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol, said. "That's to ensure that while working with the Department of Revenue as well as the Department of Motor Vehicles, you are able to maintain that restricted driver's license to be able to make it to and from work."

CDOT

The installation of the interlock device must be paid for by the driver. The prices depend on the company and installation, which could cost hundreds of dollars.