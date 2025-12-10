Family of Colorado inmate files lawsuit against jail for her death

The family of a former inmate in Colorado is filing a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the Jefferson County Jail.

The lawsuit claims jail staff caused the in-custody death of Ashley Raisbeck in December 2023. It says the jail gave Raisbeck an antibiotic that she was allergic to and then failed to call 911 for an hour after she showed signs of a medical emergency.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Her mother, Jamie Raisbeck, and other family members believe this is a larger issue.

"It's disgusting, it's not okay," Jamie Raisbeck said. "Along the way, I've been trying to make as much noise as I can. I want to make a change in the laws on how inmates are being treated with their medical care."

The lawsuit also claims her death was not properly investigated. A critical incident response team led by the Lakewood Police Department presented evidence in the case to the district attorney's office in 2024. It found no criminal conduct by law enforcement that caused her death, and the DA did not file criminal charges in the case.