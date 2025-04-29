Opponents of Colorado immigration bill warn it will cost the state billions in federal funding: "We are sitting on a powder keg"

Opponents of Colorado immigration bill warn it will cost billions in federal funding

Opponents of Colorado immigration bill warn it will cost billions in federal funding

A bill aimed at protecting undocumented immigrants in Colorado has created a firestorm at the Colorado State Capitol. Supporters say it's about protecting the constitutional rights of everyone regardless of citizenship. Opponents, including Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, say it would protect dangerous criminals.

He says if the bill becomes law, his deputies will have to choose between enforcing state law and losing federal funding or enforcing federal law and facing thousands of dollars in fines.

Mikesell says lawmakers are presenting a false narrative.

"I want to dispel rumors and myths that really the legislators are presenting in testimony," he said.

He says he has worked with federal immigration agents for nearly three decades and has never seen them go into schools or target children. Instead, he says they go after the worst criminals and he says under Senate Bill 276 his deputies could no longer help them.

"If we have a known terrorist or known cartel member, am I not to give that information anymore to our federal partners? Are we to allow them to continue to prey on innocent people here in Colorado?" Mikesell said.

State Rep. Elizabeth Velasco -- one of the bill sponsors -- says local authorities could still cooperate if immigration agents have a warrant.

"We're just elevating that constitutional rights of everyone must be respected," Velasco said.

The bill prohibits all peace officers in the state from arresting or detaining a person based on an immigration detainer request, bars local governments, courts, and schools from disclosing personally identifying data -- including immigration status and visas -- to federal agents, and prevents those agents from entering non-public areas in jails, health care and child care facilities, libraries, hospitals, churches, and schools -- including colleges and universities -- without a warrant.

Employees who violate the law could be fined up to $50,000.

"We're telling you we are sitting on powder keg. It is not an option to walk away from the federal government," said Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams.

He says the bill will cost the state billions in federal funding.

Velasco says that's already happening.

"We're already in multiple lawsuits when it comes to funding. So, it's important for us to stand up to any breach of our constitutional rights and make sure our communities are safe."

The bill passed the state Senate. Debate in the state House is expected to be explosive after a committee hearing where some Democrats compared the recent immigration crackdown to the Holocaust.

Republican state Rep. Ron Weinberg, who lost his great-grandparents in the Holocaust, called the comparison disgusting.

"I'm tired of people diluting one of the biggest tragedies in the history of the world," Weinberg said.

He says he's not opposed to immigration. He and his family immigrated from South Africa and his brother is still a "Dreamer" but, he says, Colorado is spending $544 million on undocumented immigrants and the bill ignores federal laws.

"The expansion of sanctuary state has gone out of control and this bill is a further expansion that would handcuff law enforcement," Weinberg said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis says he has concerns about the bill and has been working with lawmakers on amendments to gain his support.