Ice Castles attraction will return to Colorado this winter, but in new location: Cripple Creek

Ice Castles will return to Colorado this winter, but in new location

A popular winter attraction will make a return to Colorado this year after several years away. The Ice Castles will be stationed in Cripple Creek instead of Dillon.

The ice castles are made up of 40-foot towers, tunnels, slides and igloos. At night they are lit up by color-changing lights embedded inside the ice. Construction on the castles by the "ice farmers" could begin as soon as late next month with a goal to open in late December or early January, weather permitting.

"Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests," said Kyle Standifird, CEO of Ice Castles, in a prepared statement.

Tickets to this frozen wonder will be available in December at icecastles.com.

In the past installations, the castles were set up on a baseball field in Dillon and the attraction drew tens of thousands of visitors.