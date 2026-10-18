New closures set to begin on I-70, Colorado businesses offer travelers welcome break from traffic

More closures are coming up as Colorado's I-70 Floyd Hill Project continues, and Two Bears Tap and Grill owner Lynn Jacobs is preparing for an increase in travelers looking to take a break.

The Floyd Hill Project has been underway for about three years. Two Bears Tap and Grill in Idaho Springs has been around about as long and sits just off the interstate in the middle of the construction zone.

CBS

"Out the front window. Oh, well, a lot of equipment," said Jacobs. "The construction crews coming in. So, we've met quite a few of them."

But what she's seen the most of is traffic on the highway and in her restaurant. She says that Two Bears gives travelers a welcome break.

"People that are coming in and getting out of the traffic so that they can have a drink or have lunch," said Jacobs. She says they tell her, "I'm patient. I don't want to get back in there, or I'd still be sitting up there."

Jacobs is grateful for the new business, but she also knows the project has caused headaches for her customers and the community.

"They've missed some reservations or events or appointments that they've had further west that they wanted to get to," Jacobs explained.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Things are about to get a little trickier. CDOT is closing eastbound lanes of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Hidden Valley/Central City Parkway from 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19. Then they will close westbound I-70 at US 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20. The eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Hidden Valley will also close for four days.

CDOT says, "Eastbound I-70 motorists will merge into one lane and use the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Idaho Springs (Exit 241), and then travel east on County Road 314 to access eastbound I-70 at Hidden Valley (Exit 243)" during the closures and "Westbound I-70 motorists will merge into one lane and use the US 6 (Exit 244) off- and on-ramps to continue on westbound I-70."

Colorado Department of Transportation

Jacobs says the closures shouldn't affect her business too much. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and she hopes the changes will help her grow her customer base.

"I really hope so. That would be great," said Jacobs.