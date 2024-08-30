Video shows Colorado house's electrical breaker box arcing and causing small fire

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue were called out to a house fire in Douglas County overnight. When they arrived they saw large sparks and bright flashes coming from an electrical box at the home.

It happened on Thursday night on the 11000 block of Puma Lane near Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch.

South Metro Fire officials said the electrical breaker box had pulled away from the house and was causing arcing and a small fire. The fire was contained to the electrical box.

While the arcing continued dramatically, residents of the home had to wait for crews from Xcel Energy to arrive and shut off the electricity. South Metro Fire said the crews were able to do that in about 15 minutes.