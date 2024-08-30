Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows Colorado house's electrical breaker box arcing and causing small fire

By Joel Hillan

/ CBS Colorado

Video shows house's electrical breaker box arcing
Video shows house's electrical breaker box arcing 01:00

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue were called out to a house fire in Douglas County overnight. When they arrived they saw large sparks and bright flashes coming from an electrical box at the home.

fire4.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

It happened on Thursday night on the 11000 block of Puma Lane near Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch.

South Metro Fire officials said the electrical breaker box had pulled away from the house and was causing arcing and a small fire. The fire was contained to the electrical box.

 

While the arcing continued dramatically, residents of the home had to wait for crews from Xcel Energy to arrive and shut off the electricity. South Metro Fire said the crews were able to do that in about 15 minutes.

Joel Hillan

Joel Hillan is an Assignment Desk Editor at CBS News Colorado. His reports from The Desk can be seen on CBS Colorado Mornings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.