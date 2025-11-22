Colorado horse owners warned of virus outbreak

One Colorado horse that participated in recent barrel racing and rodeo events in Texas and Oklahoma has tested positive for the sometimes-fatal Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1).

A property in Larimer County is now in quarantine, according to the Colorado State Veterinarian's Office. The infected horse there tested positive Thursday after initially developing a fever upon its return from Waco, Texas. That horse has since begun exhibiting neurological signs of the virus.

The State Veterinarian's Office is asking horse owners whose animals traveled to those events, or any others where EHV exposure may have occured, to contact the agency immediately. The office can be reached at 303-869-9130 or by emailing animalhealth@state.co.us.

The state is already monitoring the virus in animals known to have attended those Texas and Oklahoma events. Confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in both Texas and Oklahoma. Those states notified Colorado with a list of horses which participated in or were in proximity to the events.

In Colorado, the State Veterinarian's Office has contacted the owners of the exposed horses included in that list. Those horses have been put under hold orders with instructions for monitoring.

Exposed horses should be isolated for at least three weeks after that occurrence, according to the office. Owners are asked to log any signs of fever, nasal discharge, coughing, or neurological symptoms including inability to stand, difficulty walking, lethargy, and urine dribbling. Symptoms should be reported immediately.

"This outbreak serves as a reminder of the potential disease risks associated with large commingling equine events," stated Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin. "It highlights the need for all horse owners to practice strong biosecurity and report any concerning signs to their veterinarian quickly."