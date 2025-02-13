Colorado hires first batch of range riders, job entails guarding ranchers' livestock from wolves
Nine range riders have been brought in to the northwest region of Colorado to help with the state's gray wolf reintroduction plan. That's according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who announced the hires on Thursday.
Their job will be to help protect livestock from wolf attacks.
Last month, the state completed its second round of its wolf reintroduction plan and released 15 wolves that came from British Columbia.
The state hopes to fill at least three more of those range rider positions.