Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado hires first batch of range riders, job entails guarding ranchers' livestock from wolves

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife looking for Range Riders to patrol ranches, protect livestock
Colorado Parks and Wildlife looking for Range Riders to patrol ranches, protect livestock 02:47

Nine range riders have been brought in to the northwest region of Colorado to help with the state's gray wolf reintroduction plan. That's according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who announced the hires on Thursday.

wolf.jpg
A wolf from Canada is released in Colorado by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in 2025. CPW

 
Their job will be to help protect livestock from wolf attacks.

Last month, the state completed its second round of its wolf reintroduction plan and released 15 wolves that came from British Columbia.

The state hopes to fill at least three more of those range rider positions.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.